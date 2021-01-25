 Skip to main content
December slump raises 2020 St. Louis job-loss total to a record 63,800
Restaurant workers protest shutdown

A St. Louis County police officer watches from inside as restaurant workers from around the St. Louis region protest outside the St. Louis County government building in Clayton on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The group was protesting County Executive Sam Page's new coronavirus restrictions which closes indoor dining at restaurants. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

The St. Louis area lost 1,900 jobs in December as rising COVID-19 infection rates put the economic recovery on hold.

The December slump brought last year's metropolitan area job losses to 63,800, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Centermaking 2020 the worst calendar year in records going back three decades. (The area lost more jobs during the recession of 2008 and 2009, but those losses were spread over two years.)

The leisure and hospitality industry, including restaurants, hotels and event venues, accounted for 32,900 of the year's job losses. Employment in that sector dropped by a stunning 22.6% during 2020.

Bars and restaurants eliminated 1,600 jobs during December, when St. Louis County banned indoor dining, and 20,600 for the year. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.

Other big job losses for the year included 13,000 in local government, 5,900 in professional and business services, 4,000 in hospitals and 2,400 in manufacturing. Among the few bright spots were social assistance agencies, which increased their head count by 2,500, and the insurance industry, which added 600 jobs.

The pandemic-driven downturn effectively wiped out the metro area's past five years of job gains. St. Louis area employment totaled 1.33 million, the same as at the end of 2014.

Still, St. Louis fared slightly better than the U.S. as a whole. The metro area saw 4.6% of its jobs disappear last year, compared with 6.2% for the nation.

