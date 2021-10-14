Deck Commerce raises $7.8 million to enhance e-commerce software

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Deck Commerce, which develops operations software for e-commerce companies, has raised $7.8 million to improve its product and beef up sales and marketing efforts.

Plymouth Growth of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was the lead investor in the series A venture capital round.

Deck Commerce, based in Brentwood, said its order-management software powers e-commerce sites for Build-A-Bear Workshop, New Balance and other brands. Chief Executive Chris Deck said in a statement that the company had seen "tremendous growth over the past few years."

Deck had previously raised $2 million in 2017 and $2.7 million in 2018 in rounds led by Arsenal Capital Management of St. Louis.

