 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deck Commerce raises $7.8 million to enhance e-commerce software
0 comments

Deck Commerce raises $7.8 million to enhance e-commerce software

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Deck Commerce, which develops operations software for e-commerce companies, has raised $7.8 million to improve its product and beef up sales and marketing efforts.

Plymouth Growth of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was the lead investor in the series A venture capital round. 

Deck Commerce, based in Brentwood, said its order-management software powers e-commerce sites for Build-A-Bear Workshop, New Balance and other brands.  Chief Executive Chris Deck said in a statement that the company had seen "tremendous growth over the past few years."

Deck had previously raised $2 million in 2017 and $2.7 million in 2018 in rounds led by Arsenal Capital Management of St. Louis.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: In a decade, St. Louis startup ecosystem has grown and matured

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News