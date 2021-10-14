Deck Commerce raises $7.8 million to enhance e-commerce software

David Nicklaus
Deck Commerce, which develops operations software for e-commerce companies, has raised $7.8 million to improve its product and beef up sales and marketing efforts.
Plymouth Growth of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was the lead investor in the series A venture capital round.
Deck Commerce, based in Brentwood, said its order-management software powers e-commerce sites for Build-A-Bear Workshop, New Balance and other brands. Chief Executive Chris Deck said in a statement that the company had seen "tremendous growth over the past few years."
Deck had previously raised $2 million in 2017 and $2.7 million in 2018 in rounds led by Arsenal Capital Management of St. Louis.
