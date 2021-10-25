 Skip to main content
Denim Social raises $5 million, hopes to sign more bank customers
Denim Social, a St. Louis firm whose software helps financial institutions manage their social media presence, has raised $5 million from two banking-focused investment funds.

The Series B venture capital round was led by Fintop Capital of Nashville and JAM Fintop BankTech, a fund launched by Fintop and Jacobs Asset Management of New York.

Denim Chief Executive Doug Wilber said JAM Fintop has 60 banks as limited partners, all of which will be potential customers for Denim's software. "It's exciting to have a partner who can help us accelerate our commercial trajectory," he said.

Denim has already grown rapidly after raising $4 million of capital last year. It now has 39 employees, up from 20 in March, and Wilber said about 60% of the staff is based in St. Louis.

He said St. Louis' large financial services industry and vibrant startup ecosystem make this a good place to build a financial technology company like Denim. The firm had early support from St. Louis investors including Cultivation Capital, Six Thirty, Capital Innovators and Hermann Cos.

Denim will use the new capital to improve its software and beef up marketing, Wilber said. The company is hiring for sales, marketing and product development roles.

Doug Wilber of Denim Social

Doug Wilber, chief executive of Denim Social.

 Photo courtesy of Denim Social
