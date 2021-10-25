Denim Social raises $5 million, hopes to sign more bank customers

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Denim Social, a St. Louis firm whose software helps financial institutions manage their social media presence, has raised $5 million from two banking-focused investment funds.

The Series B venture capital round was led by Fintop Capital of Nashville and JAM Fintop BankTech, a fund launched by Fintop and Jacobs Asset Management of New York.

Denim Chief Executive Doug Wilber said JAM Fintop has 60 banks as limited partners, all of which will be potential customers for Denim's software. "It's exciting to have a partner who can help us accelerate our commercial trajectory," he said.

Denim has already grown rapidly after raising $4 million of capital last year. It now has 39 employees, up from 20 in March, and Wilber said about 60% of the staff is based in St. Louis.