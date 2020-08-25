Despite the pandemic, St. Louis house prices are up 5.1% in past year

House price increases in metro St. Louis slowed as COVID-19 hit but are up 5.1% in the past year.
An update from the Federal Housing Finance Agency shows St. Louis area prices up 0.3% between April and June, compared with a 1.6% increase in the previous three months.
Nationwide house prices rose 0.8% in the second quarter and 5.4% in the past year, according to the agency's seasonally adjusted purchase-only index.
Lynn Fisher, deputy director of the FHFA's research division, said in a statement that nationwide prices fell in May, when many areas of the country were still on lockdown, before rebounding in June.
Housing prices in St. Louis have now risen 46% since they bottomed out in late 2011. They're also 20% higher than they were in late 2006, before a severe recession drove down housing values.
Adjusted for inflation, however, houses in metro St. Louis are 6% cheaper than before the housing crisis.
In the past year, housing values have increased in 99 of the 100 largest U.S. metro areas. The exception is San Francisco, where prices are down 0.3%. Honolulu, with an 11.7% price increase, was the nation's hottest housing market.
