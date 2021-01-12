 Skip to main content
Earth City tech firm has growth plans after $60 million private-equity infusion
Interface Security Systems, a business  security and software company based in Earth City, plans to expand after a $60 million infusion from two private-equity backers.

The money from SunTx Capital Partners and Prudential Capital Partners will "help facilitate the company’s growth strategy and strengthen its industry-leading capabilities," Interface said in a statement. The company said its number of new customers grew 250% last year.

Michael Shaw, Interface's chief executive, said the cash infusion "will enable us to continue to stay ahead of the technology curve and further solidify our position as a key technology partner."

Interface provides security, managed network and business intelligence services to consumer-facing companies with multiple locations. Its website lists Applebee's, Kay Jewelers, Michaels and White Castle as customers.

Interface Security Systems Completes New $60 Million Round of Equity Financing

Michael Shaw, CEO, Interface Security Systems
