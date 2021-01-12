Earth City tech firm has growth plans after $60 million private-equity infusion

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Interface Security Systems, a business security and software company based in Earth City, plans to expand after a $60 million infusion from two private-equity backers.

The money from SunTx Capital Partners and Prudential Capital Partners will "help facilitate the company’s growth strategy and strengthen its industry-leading capabilities," Interface said in a statement. The company said its number of new customers grew 250% last year.

Michael Shaw, Interface's chief executive, said the cash infusion "will enable us to continue to stay ahead of the technology curve and further solidify our position as a key technology partner."

Interface provides security, managed network and business intelligence services to consumer-facing companies with multiple locations. Its website lists Applebee's, Kay Jewelers, Michaels and White Castle as customers.

