Eaves earns $2.9 million in last full year as Arch Coal CEO

John Eaves, who is retiring April 30 as chief executive of Arch Coal, earned $2.9 million in 2019 as the company skipped a year of stock awards.

The lack of a stock award, which made up $5.2 million of Eaves' $9.2 million in 2018 compensation, was the result of timing, Arch's proxy statement says. Arch made some changes in its long-term compensation program and delayed the stock awards to February instead of October.

Eaves' salary was unchanged last year at $1.025 million. He got an incentive bonus of $1.5 million, a retention bonus of $250,000 and benefited from a $153,448 increase in pension value. His perquisites included $17,560 in club dues and $15,610 worth of financial planning and tax preparation services.

The annual bonus was 114% of his target amount. Arch fell short of its financial targets but exceeded goals for safety and environmental compliance.