Centene CEO earns $26 million as company beats financial targets

As Centene reported higher earnings and made a big acquisition, Chief Executive Michael Neidorff earned more than $26 million for the second straight year.

His compensation totaled $26.4 million in 2019, up from $26.1 million the year before, according to a proxy statement filed March 13. The numbers are likely to make Neidorff the highest-paid CEO in St. Louis for a sixth consecutive year.

Neidorff's salary was unchanged at $1.5 million, and he received two bonuses: $3.6 million based on 2019 performance and $3.5 million as a long-term incentive based on results from 2016 to 2018. The annual bonus was 160% of the target amount and the three-year bonus was 154% of target.