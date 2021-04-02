 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight firms join NGA's geospatial accelerator program
0 comments

Eight firms join NGA's geospatial accelerator program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pillars going up at NGA site

A pair of workers check the fence line as work continues at the new NGA West site in North St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The NGA site is one of several high budget projects the City of St. Louis is looking towards to help revitalize the region. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Eight geospatial-related businesses have been chosen for the initial accelerator program affiliated with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The 13-week program, run by Capital Innovators of St. Louis and co-sponsored by the Missouri Technology Corp., includes a $100,000 grant and coaching by subject matter experts, including some from the NGA. It will conclude in June with a demonstration day featuring company presentations.

Cindy Daniell, the NGA's research director, said in a statement that the program was created to develop relationships and drive innovation. The NGA, which is building a new $1.7 billion headquarters north of downtown, has made engaging with private-sector entrepreneurs a priority.

The eight companies, chosen from more than 350 applicants, are:

  • Anno.ai, a machine-learning software company based in Reston, Virginia.
  • Boston Geospatial, which uses space-based radar images and other data to analyze critical infrastructure.
  • Granular.ai of Somerville, Massachusetts, which has developed a simplified way to analyze satellite images.
  • InfraLytiks, a Des Moines, Iowa, data analytics company that works with multispectral images including infrared and lidar data.
  • Kinnami, of Braintree, Massachusetts, a platform for managing data from such sources as satellites, drones and connected devices
  • Polysentry, a Washington, D.C., software company that automates the analysis of large data sets.
  • Stratodyne, a Columbia, Missouri, company that collects high-resolution imagery from aerial balloons.
  • Xona Space Systems of San Mateo, California,which is building a next-generation satellite navigation system.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: This winter, St. Louisans can be thankful for utility regulation

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports