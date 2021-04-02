Eight firms join NGA's geospatial accelerator program

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Eight geospatial-related businesses have been chosen for the initial accelerator program affiliated with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The 13-week program, run by Capital Innovators of St. Louis and co-sponsored by the Missouri Technology Corp., includes a $100,000 grant and coaching by subject matter experts, including some from the NGA. It will conclude in June with a demonstration day featuring company presentations.

Cindy Daniell, the NGA's research director, said in a statement that the program was created to develop relationships and drive innovation. The NGA, which is building a new $1.7 billion headquarters north of downtown, has made engaging with private-sector entrepreneurs a priority.

The eight companies, chosen from more than 350 applicants, are:

Anno.ai, a machine-learning software company based in Reston, Virginia.

a machine-learning software company based in Reston, Virginia. Boston Geospatial, which uses space-based radar images and other data to analyze critical infrastructure.

which uses space-based radar images and other data to analyze critical infrastructure. Granular.ai of Somerville, Massachusetts, which has developed a simplified way to analyze satellite images.

of Somerville, Massachusetts, which has developed a simplified way to analyze satellite images. InfraLytiks, a Des Moines, Iowa, data analytics company that works with multispectral images including infrared and lidar data.

a Des Moines, Iowa, data analytics company that works with multispectral images including infrared and lidar data. Kinnami, of Braintree, Massachusetts, a platform for managing data from such sources as satellites, drones and connected devices

of Braintree, Massachusetts, a platform for managing data from such sources as satellites, drones and connected devices Polysentry, a Washington, D.C., software company that automates the analysis of large data sets.

a Washington, D.C., software company that automates the analysis of large data sets. Stratodyne, a Columbia, Missouri, company that collects high-resolution imagery from aerial balloons.

a Columbia, Missouri, company that collects high-resolution imagery from aerial balloons. Xona Space Systems of San Mateo, California,which is building a next-generation satellite navigation system.

