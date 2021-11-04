Emerson commits $100 million to venture investments

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Emerson announced Thursday that it is committing $100 million to venture capital investments in automation solutions, environmentally sustainable technologies and industrial software.
-
The company said its Emerson Ventures initiative would hit the $100 million target over five years, investing in four to six early-stage companies each year. “We are committed to supporting and mentoring companies as we work together to gain strategic insights on emerging technologies, adjacent markets and industry disruptors," Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai said in a statement.
Many leading companies, from Google to Johnson & Johnson to Tyson Foods, regularly invest in startups to keep abreast of new technologies. According to an analysis by venture firm Plug and Play, nearly 1,000 corporate venture arms invested $120 billion last year.
