You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Emerson says most of its China plants have reopened after virus-related shutdown
0 comments

Emerson says most of its China plants have reopened after virus-related shutdown

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
Virus infects more than 1,700 health workers in China, 6 die

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese military medics arrive at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 13, 2020. China has mobilized its military resources in its fight against the COVID-19 viral outbreak. (Li Yun/Xinhua via AP)

 Li Yun

Emerson says it has reopened most of its 36 factories and offices in China after closing them because of the spread of coronavirus.

Like other companies, Emerson shut down in late January for the Lunar New Year holiday and then was ordered to extend the shutdown by several days. In a presentation to analysts Thursday, Chief Executive David Farr said 33 of Emerson's 36 facilities had reopened, and President Mike Train said he expected a 34th to open Friday.

A small factory and an office complex remain closed, Train said.

Emerson worked with Chinese authorities to reopen the plants, a process that included inspections. "In some districts we were the first ones approved," Train said.

He said Emerson's operations in China were operating at 20% to 50% of normal output, and he hoped that would be above 50% by next week.

"Moving goods around and out of the country is the biggest challenge, but we have had a few air freights leave the country," Train said.

He predicted that the disease outbreak will cost Emerson between $75 million and $100 million of sales in China in the current quarter. About half of that will be made up in future quarters, Train added.

Emerson has 10,700 employees in China but none of its major plants are near Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports