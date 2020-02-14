Emerson says most of its China plants have reopened after virus-related shutdown

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Emerson says it has reopened most of its 36 factories and offices in China after closing them because of the spread of coronavirus.

Like other companies, Emerson shut down in late January for the Lunar New Year holiday and then was ordered to extend the shutdown by several days. In a presentation to analysts Thursday, Chief Executive David Farr said 33 of Emerson's 36 facilities had reopened, and President Mike Train said he expected a 34th to open Friday.

A small factory and an office complex remain closed, Train said.

Emerson worked with Chinese authorities to reopen the plants, a process that included inspections. "In some districts we were the first ones approved," Train said.

He said Emerson's operations in China were operating at 20% to 50% of normal output, and he hoped that would be above 50% by next week.

"Moving goods around and out of the country is the biggest challenge, but we have had a few air freights leave the country," Train said.

He predicted that the disease outbreak will cost Emerson between $75 million and $100 million of sales in China in the current quarter. About half of that will be made up in future quarters, Train added.

Emerson has 10,700 employees in China but none of its major plants are near Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



