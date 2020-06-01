Emory University agrees to pay $16.75 million in suit over retirement plan fees

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Emory University has agreed to pay $16.75 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that its retirement plan charged excessive fees.

The suit is among dozens of excessive-fee cases brought by St. Louis law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton. The firm, headed by Jerome Schlichter, started suing companies over their 401(k) plans in 2006.

The suit against Emory was filed in 2016 and involves a 403(b), a 401(k)-like plan that's common at non-profit organizations.

The settlement with Emory was filed Friday in federal court in Atlanta. Emory denied that it breached its fiduciary duty to plan participants.

In addition to the $16.75 million payment, the university agreed to seek new bids for 403(b) recordkeeping and to prohibit the firm it hires from using confidential employee information to market other services, such as insurance and Individual Retirement Accounts.

The Schlichter firm has reached settlements totaling more than $450 million on behalf of 401(k) and 403(b) participants. Retirement experts have credited the lawsuits with causing fees to come down across the industry.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.