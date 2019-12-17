You are the owner of this article.
Energizer CEO gets slight raise to $6.8 million
Energizer CEO gets slight raise to $6.8 million

Energizer Holdings Chief Executive Alan Hoskins got more stock but a smaller bonus in fiscal 2019, pushing his total compensation up 1% to $6.8 million.

His pay, disclosed Wednesday in a proxy statement, included $1.03 million in salary, up 3% from the previous year, and a $1.4 million bonus. The bonus, though smaller than in 2018, was 122% of the target amount. Energizer beat its goals for cash flow and overhead expenses but fell short of targets for sales and operating profit.

Hoskins' $4.2 million in stock was the biggest part of his pay package. Of that amount, 70% depends on the company meeting three-year targets for earnings and cash flow.

Hoskins also benefited from a $72,162 increase in pension value and $6,000 worth of financial planning services.

The CEO earned 192 times as much as his median employee, whose pay Energizer calculated at $35,464.

Hoskins' golden parachute is worth $19.7 million if he leaves Energizer after a takeover. That includes $9.2 million cash severance and $10.4 million worth of unvested stock.

The battery and auto-care company, based in Town and Country, reported a 62 percent decline in earnings per share for the year that ended Sept. 30, partly because it issued stock to make an acquisition. Its share price fell 26 percent.

