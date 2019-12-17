Energizer CEO gets slight raise to $6.8 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Energizer Holdings Chief Executive Alan Hoskins got more stock but a smaller bonus in fiscal 2019, pushing his total compensation up 1% to $6.8 million.

His pay, disclosed Wednesday in a proxy statement, included $1.03 million in salary, up 3% from the previous year, and a $1.4 million bonus. The bonus, though smaller than in 2018, was 122% of the target amount. Energizer beat its goals for cash flow and overhead expenses but fell short of targets for sales and operating profit.

Hoskins' $4.2 million in stock was the biggest part of his pay package. Of that amount, 70% depends on the company meeting three-year targets for earnings and cash flow.

Hoskins also benefited from a $72,162 increase in pension value and $6,000 worth of financial planning services.

The CEO earned 192 times as much as his median employee, whose pay Energizer calculated at $35,464.

Hoskins' golden parachute is worth $19.7 million if he leaves Energizer after a takeover. That includes $9.2 million cash severance and $10.4 million worth of unvested stock.