Energizer CEO's pay falls slightly as board trims bonuses

Energizer Holdings shrank top executives' bonuses last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Chief Executive Alan Hoskins with a slight reduction in his total pay.

The company's proxy statement shows that Hoskins earned $6.7 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, down 1.4% from the previous year.

Hoskins' salary was $1.06 million after a 3% raise, and his $1.2 million bonus was equal to his target amount. Energizer beat its targets for sales, expenses and cash flow, and its bonus formula would have paid out at 125% of target, but the company says a board committee "exercised negative discretion" to reduce the bonuses to 100%.

The document says the committee considered "a number of factors, including the impact on the company’s business of the COVID-19 pandemic." Executives' stock awards for 2021, which are tied to three-year goals for earnings and cash flow, will be increased to make up for the reduced bonuses.

A $4.2 million stock award was the biggest component of Hoskins' 2020 pay. He also benefited from a $50,564 increase in pension value and received $6,000 in financial planning services.