Energizer CEO's pay falls slightly as board trims bonuses

Energizer Holdings shrank top executives' bonuses last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving Chief Executive Alan Hoskins with a slight reduction in his total pay.
The company's proxy statement shows that Hoskins earned $6.7 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, down 1.4% from the previous year.
Hoskins' salary was $1.06 million after a 3% raise, and his $1.2 million bonus was equal to his target amount. Energizer beat its targets for sales, expenses and cash flow, and its bonus formula would have paid out at 125% of target, but the company says a board committee "exercised negative discretion" to reduce the bonuses to 100%.
The document says the committee considered "a number of factors, including the impact on the company’s business of the COVID-19 pandemic." Executives' stock awards for 2021, which are tied to three-year goals for earnings and cash flow, will be increased to make up for the reduced bonuses.
A $4.2 million stock award was the biggest component of Hoskins' 2020 pay. He also benefited from a $50,564 increase in pension value and received $6,000 in financial planning services.
Hoskins announced in November that he will retire Jan. 1. Energizer gave him a special stock award worth $350,000 "in support of a successful CEO transition."
Hoskins earned 129 times as much as a typical Energizer employee. The battery company, which is based in Town and Country, calculated median pay at $52,013 for its 5,900 workers.
Energizer's earnings per share from continuing operations fell 44% during the fiscal year, but would have risen if not for a $95 million debt refinancing charge. Its share price fell 10%.
Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:
26. Foresight Energy
25. Allied Healthcare Products
24. Huttig Building Products
23. Enterprise Financial Services
22. Avadel Pharmaceuticals
21. Build-A-Bear
20. BellRing Brands
19. Arch Coal
18. Cass Information Systems
17. Commerce Bancshares
16. Aegion Corporation
15. Esco Technologies
14. Spire
13. Perficient
12. Energizer
11. Caleres
10. Olin
9. Belden
8. Peabody Energy
7. Reinsurance Group
6. Stifel
5. Ameren
4. Post Holdings
3. Bunge
2. Emerson
1. Centene
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.