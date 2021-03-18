 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise Financial CEO gets raise and above-target bonus
0 comments

Enterprise Financial CEO gets raise and above-target bonus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

A 20% salary increase and above-target bonus boosted James Lally's pay as Enterprise Financial Services chief executive to $1.56 million last year. That was a 17% increase from 2019, according to figures in a proxy statement published Thursday.

Enterprise said the salary increase, to $619,809, was made to align Lally's pay with that at similar banks.

His bonus of $499,200 was 130% of his target amount after Enterprise adjusted its earnings calculation to account for merger expenses and expected credit losses because of COVID-19. The company said those costs were "one-time impacts that were unforseeable" when bonus targets were established.

Lally also got stock valued at $405,101, which depends on meeting three-year financial targets. A similar award from 2018 paid out at 119% of the target amount.

The CEO's perquisites included a $7,200 car allowance and $7,200 of club dues.

Lally's pay was 22 times that of a median Enterprise employee, who earned $70,287.

Clayton-based Enterprise's earnings per share fell 22% last year and its share price declined 28%.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

James B. Lally

James B. Lally is new president of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (Aug. 9, 2016)

 Barlow Productions
0 comments
Loading...

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Ghetto Sauce owners talk about business during pandemic

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports