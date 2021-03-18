Enterprise Financial CEO gets raise and above-target bonus

A 20% salary increase and above-target bonus boosted James Lally's pay as Enterprise Financial Services chief executive to $1.56 million last year. That was a 17% increase from 2019, according to figures in a proxy statement published Thursday.
Enterprise said the salary increase, to $619,809, was made to align Lally's pay with that at similar banks.
His bonus of $499,200 was 130% of his target amount after Enterprise adjusted its earnings calculation to account for merger expenses and expected credit losses because of COVID-19. The company said those costs were "one-time impacts that were unforseeable" when bonus targets were established.
Lally also got stock valued at $405,101, which depends on meeting three-year financial targets. A similar award from 2018 paid out at 119% of the target amount.
The CEO's perquisites included a $7,200 car allowance and $7,200 of club dues.
Lally's pay was 22 times that of a median Enterprise employee, who earned $70,287.
Clayton-based Enterprise's earnings per share fell 22% last year and its share price declined 28%.