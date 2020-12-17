 Skip to main content
Esco skips stock awards because of pandemic; CEO's compensation falls
Esco skips stock awards because of pandemic; CEO's compensation falls

Esco Technologies decided not to hand out long-term incentives to its executives this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision caused Chief Executive Victor Richey's compensation to fall by more than half to $1.67 million.

The Ladue-based industrial products company disclosed details of Richey's pay in a proxy statement filed this week. Last year, the CEO's $4.1 million in compensation included a stock award of $1.7 million.

Esco reported a 67% decline in earnings from continuing operations for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. That reflected charges for terminating a pension plan and closing facilities, but even without such one-time items its earnings fell 6%.

Richey's salary was unchanged at $824,500 and he got a bonus of $686,694, which was 74% of his target amount. Esco fell short of its earnings goal but topped a cash-flow target.

Richey's compensation also included a $74,002 increase in pension value and perquisites that included a car, club fees and financial planning services. The perquisites were valued at $55,714 and the company added $12,948 to cover taxes on the club dues and financial planning. Esco said it will no longer make such tax gross-up payments beginning in 2021.

Richey earned 25 times as much as the median Esco worker. The company said its 2,829 employees earned a a median $66,692.

