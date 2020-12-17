Esco skips stock awards because of pandemic; CEO's compensation falls

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Esco Technologies decided not to hand out long-term incentives to its executives this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision caused Chief Executive Victor Richey's compensation to fall by more than half to $1.67 million.

The Ladue-based industrial products company disclosed details of Richey's pay in a proxy statement filed this week. Last year, the CEO's $4.1 million in compensation included a stock award of $1.7 million.

Esco reported a 67% decline in earnings from continuing operations for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. That reflected charges for terminating a pension plan and closing facilities, but even without such one-time items its earnings fell 6%.

Richey's salary was unchanged at $824,500 and he got a bonus of $686,694, which was 74% of his target amount. Esco fell short of its earnings goal but topped a cash-flow target.