Event-software startup Curate raises $1.5 million and plans to double staff size

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Curate, a St. Louis startup producing event-planning software for caterers and other small businesses, has raised $1.5 million from investors including Square co-founder Jim McKelvey.

The seed capital round, announced last week, was led by OCA Ventures of Chicago. Cultivation Capital of St. Louis and Stout Street Capital of Denver also invested.

Curate co-founder Ryan O'Neil said he expects a "massive economic boom" for the events industry as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to double its employee count from 16 to 32 as a result of the funding.

O'Neil launched Curate in 2014 after watching his wife, Rachael, owner of floral business Twisted Willow, juggle as many as 18 forms for a single event. Curate's software combines proposals, orders, inventory, payments and more into a single package.

The company previously raised $500,000 of seed capital in 2019 and won a $50,000 Arch Grant last year.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.