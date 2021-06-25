 Skip to main content
Event-software startup Curate raises $1.5 million and plans to double staff size
Curate co-founders

Co-founders of St. Louis software firm Curate include, from left, Holly Smith, Bria Cavitt, Zach Errant, Ryan O'Neil and Ben Glass. Not pictured is co-founder Nikola Nikolov. (Photo courtesy of Curate)

 Photo courtesy of Curate

Curate, a St. Louis startup producing event-planning software for caterers and other small businesses, has raised $1.5 million from investors including Square co-founder Jim McKelvey.

The seed capital round, announced last week, was led by OCA Ventures of Chicago. Cultivation Capital of St. Louis and Stout Street Capital of Denver also invested.

Curate co-founder Ryan O'Neil said he expects a "massive economic boom" for the events industry as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company expects to double its employee count from 16 to 32 as a result of the funding.

O'Neil launched Curate in 2014 after watching his wife, Rachael, owner of floral business Twisted Willow, juggle as many as 18 forms for a single event. Curate's software combines proposals, orders, inventory, payments and more into a single package.

The company previously raised $500,000 of seed capital in 2019 and won a $50,000 Arch Grant last year.

