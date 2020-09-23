Ex-director reduces his stake in Build-A-Bear

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
David Kanen, the activist investor who resigned his board seat at Build-A-Bear Workshop this month, has reduced his stake in the company from 9.5% to 5.5%.
Kanen said in a securities filing that he, along with accounts associated with Kanen Wealth Management of Coral Springs, Florida, sold 590,231 shares between Aug. 21 and Sept. 18 for between $3.25 and $3.41 a share.
That means Kanen lost more than $1 million on the shares he sold. He paid an average of $5.21 a share when amassing his Build-A-Bear stake in February and March of last year.
After making his investment, Kanen said he wanted to talk to the company about "initiatives to drive growth and profitability," and eventually won a board seat. He resigned from the board Sept. 8.
