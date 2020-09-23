Ex-director reduces his stake in Build-A-Bear

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

David Kanen, the activist investor who resigned his board seat at Build-A-Bear Workshop this month, has reduced his stake in the company from 9.5% to 5.5%.

Kanen said in a securities filing that he, along with accounts associated with Kanen Wealth Management of Coral Springs, Florida, sold 590,231 shares between Aug. 21 and Sept. 18 for between $3.25 and $3.41 a share.

That means Kanen lost more than $1 million on the shares he sold. He paid an average of $5.21 a share when amassing his Build-A-Bear stake in February and March of last year.

After making his investment, Kanen said he wanted to talk to the company about "initiatives to drive growth and profitability," and eventually won a board seat. He resigned from the board Sept. 8.

