Executive VP resigns at Emerson
Executive VP resigns at Emerson

Emerson

Emerson's Ferguson headquarters. 

 Photo courtesy of Emerson

The head of Emerson's second-largest business unit is leaving the company.

Emerson announced Thursday that Robert Sharp, executive vice president for commercial and residential solutions, had resigned "as he pursues new opportunities."

Sharp had led the division since 2016 and was part of Emerson's office of the chief executive, reporting to CEO David Farr. The unit's products include air-conditioning compressors, tools and cooling equipment for the food industry.

Commercial and residential solutions accounted for about one-third of Emerson's $18.4 billion in sales last year.

Emerson noted that Sharp played an active role in its diversity and inclusion efforts. In a statement, Farr said Sharp "used his considerable talents to make a significant impact throughout his career at Emerson."

The company said a new leader for the commercial and residential unit would be named "in coming weeks."

Farr, Emerson's CEO since 2000, has signaled his intention to retire in 2021.

