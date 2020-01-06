Express Scripts, Monsanto and Ikea are readers' top business stories of the decade

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mergers create drama, they alter the course of corporate history and they affect a lot of people.

That's apparently what readers were thinking when they participated in my poll to pick the top St. Louis business stories of the last decade. Cigna's purchase of Express Scripts placed first, selected by 67% of poll participants.

Bayer's buyout of Monsanto was tied for second, at 61%, with the growth of the Cortex district, including the opening of an Ikea store.