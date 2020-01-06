Express Scripts, Monsanto and Ikea are readers' top business stories of the decade

Mergers create drama, they alter the course of corporate history and they affect a lot of people.
That's apparently what readers were thinking when they participated in my poll to pick the top St. Louis business stories of the last decade. Cigna's purchase of Express Scripts placed first, selected by 67% of poll participants.
Bayer's buyout of Monsanto was tied for second, at 61%, with the growth of the Cortex district, including the opening of an Ikea store.
I would have given the nod to the Monsanto deal, given the drama that led up to the deal and the costly lawsuits that Bayer now faces over Roundup herbicide. Express Scripts was St. Louis' biggest-ever company in terms of revenue, though, so I can't quarrel with readers' choice.
Here are the rest of readers' top 10 stories for the decade:
4. Shop & Save closes, with Schnucks buying some stores. (50%)
5. Ballpark Village opens phase one, starts construction on residential and office buildings. (44%)
6. Job market recovers from recession and unemployment hits record low. (39%)
6. (tie) Panera Bread, aka St. Louis Bread Co., is acquired. (39%)
6. (tie) TD Ameritrade buys discount broker Scottrade.
9. Centene grows through acquisitions, builds new headquarters. (33%)
9. (tie) SSM buys SLU hospital and starts new building. (33%)
9. (tie) U.S. Steel idles Granite City plant, then reopens it after Trump imposes steel tariffs. (33%)