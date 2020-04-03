Extra bonus pushes Enterprise Financial CEO's pay to $1.3 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Enterprise Financial Services Chief Executive James Lally earned $1.3 million in 2019, including a discretionary bonus of $60,000 based on "exceptional performance."

Enterprise disclosed details of Lally's pay in a proxy statement filed March 25. The Clayton-based banking company said executives got an extra bonus based on their success in completing an acquisition and meeting profit goals during a time of low interest rates.

Lally's salary was $529,167 after a 7% raise. His incentive bonus of $352,284 was 132% of the target level, based on beating goals for earnings, core deposits and fee income.

Lally also received $360,278 worth of stock, 80% of which is contingent on meeting three-year performance goals. A performance-based stock award from 2017 paid out at 150% of the target level, the proxy statement says.

The CEO's perquisites included a $7,200 car allowance and $7,200 worth of club dues. His total pay of $1.3 million represented a 17% increase from 2018.

Enterprise Financial's earnings per share fell 7% last year but its share price jumped 28%.