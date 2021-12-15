 Skip to main content
Extra stock award boosts Esco CEO's pay to $4.2 million
After receiving no stock award the year before, Esco Technologies Chief Executive Victor Richey got an extra one in fiscal 2021. The stock caused his pay to more than double to $4.2 million.

An 8.9% raise brought Richey's salary to $898,100 for the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. He earned a $710,030 bonus, which was 74% of the target amount because Esco missed its earnings-per-share goal.

The extra stock award was made in April to recognize Richey's "efforts managing the company’s business during the pandemic," Esco says in a proxy statement filed Wednesday. Between that and a customary award for 2021, Richey received stock valued at $2.5 million.

Richey's perquisites were worth $52,364 and included a car allowance, club dues, financial planning services and life insurance. He also received $16,809 to pay taxes on some of the perquisites, but Esco said it discontinued such tax payments last Jan. 1.

Richey earned 66 times as much as the median Esco employee. The company calculated median pay of $67,567 for its 2,691 employees.

Esco, an industrial products company based in Ladue, increased earnings per share 176%, before extraordinary items, during the fiscal year. Its share price fell 4%.

Victor L. Richey, chief executive ESCO Technologies
