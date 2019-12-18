Farm relief payments boost Missouri incomes in third quarter

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri, usually a laggard in macroeconomic performance, made the top 10 states for personal income growth in this year's third quarter.

The surge was largely due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's market facilitation payments, which were intended to compensate farmers for sales they lost because of President Donald Trump's trade war with China.

Farm income has been in a multiyear slump because of low crop prices, but the USDA payments boosted Missouri agriculture earnings to $1.6 billion in the third quarter. That was 10 times the second-quarter figure and the highest for any quarter since 2014.

Overall, the Commerce Department reported, Missouri personal income rose 5.5% in the third quarter, topping the national average of 3.8% and ranking 10th among the states. Missouri's income growth has beaten the national average in just 5 of the past 20 quarters.