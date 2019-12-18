Farm relief payments boost Missouri incomes in third quarter

Missouri, usually a laggard in macroeconomic performance, made the top 10 states for personal income growth in this year's third quarter.
The surge was largely due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's market facilitation payments, which were intended to compensate farmers for sales they lost because of President Donald Trump's trade war with China.
Farm income has been in a multiyear slump because of low crop prices, but the USDA payments boosted Missouri agriculture earnings to $1.6 billion in the third quarter. That was 10 times the second-quarter figure and the highest for any quarter since 2014.
Overall, the Commerce Department reported, Missouri personal income rose 5.5% in the third quarter, topping the national average of 3.8% and ranking 10th among the states. Missouri's income growth has beaten the national average in just 5 of the past 20 quarters.
Illinois, which also benefited from the surge in farm payments, had 4.3% personal income growth in the third quarter, ranking 14th. Illinois farm earnings of $4.4 million were also the highest in five years.
Other agricultural states did well in the third quarter too. South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska all posted double-digit income growth.