Fast-growing mortgage software firm raises $25 million

OptiFunder, a three-year-old Maryland Heights company that sells software to the mortgage industry, has raised $25 million to support its growth.

Arthur Ventures of Minneapolis was the lead investor.

OptiFunder's software integrates mortgage originators, such as banks and mortgage brokers, with the secondary market, allowing them to fund loans by clicking a single button. OptiFunder said it has grown 400% this year and is funding 50,000 loans a month on its platform.

Chief Executive Michael McFadden said in a statement that OptiFunder plans to add staff in "all areas of its business," including product, engineering, data science, sales and customer support.

