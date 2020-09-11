Fast-growing St. Louis startup is acquired by scientific instrument company Bruker

In a bittersweet moment for St. Louis' developing biotechnology industry, one of the area's more promising startups has been acquired by an international scientific instrument company.
Bruker Corp., founded 60 years ago in Germany and now based in Billerica, Massachusetts, announced Friday that it has bought Canopy Biosciences, a St. Louis firm that had been growing rapidly through acquisitions of its own.
The purchase price was not disclosed. Edward Weinstein, Canopy's co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement that the deal would "enable continued expansion of Canopy’s business.”
Charlie Bolten, senior vice president at BioGenerator, said early investors in Canopy realized a positive return but “not a home run by any means.” BioGenerator, which invests in early stage life sciences companies, created Canopy in 2017 by assembling a leadership team and providing seed funding.
Canopy provides research tools to academic and corporate laboratories. It started by licensing some gene sequencing technology from Washington University, and grew rapidly with two acquisitions last year.
Canopy is based in the BioSTL building in the Central West End. It has 50 employees, about 20 of whom are in St. Louis.
Bruker has annual revenue of about $2 billion. Its shares are traded on the Nasdaq market.
