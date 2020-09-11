Fast-growing St. Louis startup is acquired by scientific instrument company Bruker

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In a bittersweet moment for St. Louis' developing biotechnology industry, one of the area's more promising startups has been acquired by an international scientific instrument company.

Bruker Corp., founded 60 years ago in Germany and now based in Billerica, Massachusetts, announced Friday that it has bought Canopy Biosciences, a St. Louis firm that had been growing rapidly through acquisitions of its own.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Edward Weinstein, Canopy's co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement that the deal would "enable continued expansion of Canopy’s business.”

Charlie Bolten, senior vice president at BioGenerator, said early investors in Canopy realized a positive return but “not a home run by any means.” BioGenerator, which invests in early stage life sciences companies, created Canopy in 2017 by assembling a leadership team and providing seed funding.