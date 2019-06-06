This week's beige book report from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank has a tinge of blue.
Every regional Fed contributes to the report, issued every six weeks, with observations on local economic conditions. Fed staffers talk to contacts in various industries, and for Wednesday's report the St. Louis folks found a mix of upbeat and downbeat news.
Manufacturing activity is strong and wages are rising, for example, but housing construction is down slightly and farmers are way behind in getting crops planted.
One of the brightest notes concerns the hotel and restaurant business: "Area hospitality contacts report stronger than expected sales, citing strong interest in St. Louis Blues hockey," the report says.
We looked in vain for any mention of hockey in the Boston Fed's report. It mentions that domestic flights to Boston are up 1 percent from a year earlier and that the tourism outlook is "very strong," but, alas, no one seems to have seen a Bruins bump for the New England economy.
The beige book research was conducted on and before May 24, just three days after the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks to qualify for the Stanley Cup final.