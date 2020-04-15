Fed report finds sharp slowdown due to coronavirus

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Federal Reserve says the coronavirus pandemic has caused the economy to shrink "sharply and abruptly across all regions of the United States."

That assessment is part of the Fed's Beige Book report, which is based on interviews with business contacts across the country.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, whose district covers all or part of seven states, reported that "essentially all contacts reported some degree of slowdown in activity."

It said many companies reported layoffs, with hotels cutting their staffs by 90% and restaurants and retailers furloughing more than half of their workers. "A considerable number" of firms also reduced employees' pay.

Consumer spending fell sharply in mid-March as stay-at-home regulations were introduced, the St. Louis Fed said. Auto dealers reported that they expect sales to be "close to zero" in April.

Even the health care sector is losing revenue because of the coronavirus outbreak, the report says, as people postpone elective procedures.