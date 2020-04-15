Fed report finds sharp slowdown due to coronavirus

The Federal Reserve says the coronavirus pandemic has caused the economy to shrink "sharply and abruptly across all regions of the United States."
That assessment is part of the Fed's Beige Book report, which is based on interviews with business contacts across the country.
The St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, whose district covers all or part of seven states, reported that "essentially all contacts reported some degree of slowdown in activity."
It said many companies reported layoffs, with hotels cutting their staffs by 90% and restaurants and retailers furloughing more than half of their workers. "A considerable number" of firms also reduced employees' pay.
Consumer spending fell sharply in mid-March as stay-at-home regulations were introduced, the St. Louis Fed said. Auto dealers reported that they expect sales to be "close to zero" in April.
Even the health care sector is losing revenue because of the coronavirus outbreak, the report says, as people postpone elective procedures.
The St. Louis Fed said banks in its region reported heavy demand for loans as large customers drew down lines of credit and smaller firms began applying for government-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Residential real estate firms in the region reported strong sales for March, but expected sales to drop by late April or May.
