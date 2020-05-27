Fed's Bullard calls for phaseout of expanded unemployment benefit

Any further pandemic-related spending should be focused on solutions rather than relief, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Wednesday.
That could include federal subsidies for widespread COVID-19 testing, he said during a videoconference sponsored by Canada's C.D. Howe Institute. And, he added, it would mean phasing out supplemental unemployment benefits that have been in place since March.
The $600 federal supplement, designed to cover close to 100% of most workers' wages, is scheduled to expire July 31.
"At some point you want to give workers the incentive to search for work again," Bullard told reporters after the conference. "We did the right thing by moving it to 100% and now what you want to do is phase that out."
He added that lawmakers should consider offering workers a bonus as a further incentive to return to work.
Bullard has argued before that widespread testing for COVID-19 infection could help restart the economy. If low-cost tests were widely available, he said, people could arrange events like family reunions with the knowledge that attendees are virus-free.
The economy must be restarted using existing technology, Bullard said. "The idea that we'll keep the economy shut down and we'll wait for a vaccine, if you do that you'll run into a great depression and a financial crisis," he said.
In a Beige Book report issued Wednesday, the St. Louis Fed reported that "essentially all contacts" in its district reported a slowdown in business activity. It said many firms reported laying off or furloughing employees or cutting their pay.
Staff reductions ranged from 90% at hotels to between 50% and 80% at restaurants and retailers. Auto dealers, the report said, reported "sales close to zero in April."
