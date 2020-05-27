Fed's Bullard calls for phaseout of expanded unemployment benefit

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Any further pandemic-related spending should be focused on solutions rather than relief, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Wednesday.

That could include federal subsidies for widespread COVID-19 testing, he said during a videoconference sponsored by Canada's C.D. Howe Institute. And, he added, it would mean phasing out supplemental unemployment benefits that have been in place since March.

The $600 federal supplement, designed to cover close to 100% of most workers' wages, is scheduled to expire July 31.

"At some point you want to give workers the incentive to search for work again," Bullard told reporters after the conference. "We did the right thing by moving it to 100% and now what you want to do is phase that out."

He added that lawmakers should consider offering workers a bonus as a further incentive to return to work.