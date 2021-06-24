 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fed's Bullard sees risk of an upside inflation surprise
0 comments

Fed's Bullard sees risk of an upside inflation surprise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is pleased with the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but he sees inflation as a "new risk" to the outlook.

In a webinar sponsored by the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, Bullard said Thursday that he expects inflation of 3% this year and 2.5% next year, based on the core personal consumption expenditures index.

That's consistent, he said, with the central bank's announcement that it would let inflation rise temporarily to make up for years when it was below the Fed's 2% target.

But Bullard said his colleagues need to be vigilant to make sure inflation doesn't rise too far, too fast. "The risk for the outlook is that inflation surprises further to the upside as the reopening process continues, beyond the level necessary to make up for past misses to the low side," he said. "Policymakers have to take this new risk into account in the months and quarters ahead."

Bullard also said the labor market is "very tight," with nearly one job opening for every unemployed worker. 

He said the discussion about reducing the Fed's bond purchases "is open and it's a good healthy debate." He added that the Fed may have to take a flexible approach. "I don’t think in this event we can be on the autopilot we were on in 2014 where you do a certain amount every month and can go to sleep on the couch," Bullard explained. "The data is moving too quickly and ... we have to be ready to make changes if necessary."

James Bullard

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard — one of the Fed’s leading policy doves — worries the U.S. manufacturing sector may already be in recession. (Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Workplaces Sponsor: Korbel

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports