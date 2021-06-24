Fed's Bullard sees risk of an upside inflation surprise

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is pleased with the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but he sees inflation as a "new risk" to the outlook.

In a webinar sponsored by the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, Bullard said Thursday that he expects inflation of 3% this year and 2.5% next year, based on the core personal consumption expenditures index.

That's consistent, he said, with the central bank's announcement that it would let inflation rise temporarily to make up for years when it was below the Fed's 2% target.

But Bullard said his colleagues need to be vigilant to make sure inflation doesn't rise too far, too fast. "The risk for the outlook is that inflation surprises further to the upside as the reopening process continues, beyond the level necessary to make up for past misses to the low side," he said. "Policymakers have to take this new risk into account in the months and quarters ahead."

Bullard also said the labor market is "very tight," with nearly one job opening for every unemployed worker.

He said the discussion about reducing the Fed's bond purchases "is open and it's a good healthy debate." He added that the Fed may have to take a flexible approach. "I don’t think in this event we can be on the autopilot we were on in 2014 where you do a certain amount every month and can go to sleep on the couch," Bullard explained. "The data is moving too quickly and ... we have to be ready to make changes if necessary."

