Fed's Bullard still optimistic about economy, despite 'substantial' risk

Even with the number of COVID-19 cases rising steadily, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard remains optimistic about an economic recovery in the second half of 2020.

Speaking on a webinar sponsored by the Economic Club of New York, Bullard said Tuesday that he sees "a base case" in which "the macroeconomy will continue to build on its momentum" for the rest of the year.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell from 14.7% in April to 11.1% in June, and Bullard said the economy has "a lot of potential for further unemployment decline going forward."

Sixty percent of unemployed people right now are classified as on temporary layoff, he noted, compared with 10% before the pandemic. He shared a back-of-the-envelope calculation showing that unemployment would be just 5.1% if the number of temporary layoffs returned to normal.

Bullard said he remains optimistic because firms have every incentive to adapt to the pandemic, including such steps as taking temperatures and requiring masks.