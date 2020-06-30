You are the owner of this article.
Fee cut in Missouri MOST plan will help parents saving for college
Fee cut in Missouri MOST plan will help parents saving for college

Missouri's college savings plan just got a little cheaper, and thus more attractive to thrifty parents and grandparents.

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced June 17 that he had negotiated a fee reduction with Ascensus, the Pennsylvania company that manages Missouri's MOST 529 plan.

Ascensus' program management fee will drop from 0.19% to 0.16% on Wednesday, and will fall to 0.14% within five years. Fitzpatrick said in a statement that savers "will keep more of their investment earnings in their 529 account, making it a little bit easier for Missourians to save for education."

MOST offers several investment choices. The popular age-based portfolio invests in Vanguard index funds, which carry expenses of 0.04%. The all-in cost of the age-based option, therefore, will drop to 0.20% from 0.23%.

Savers get a state income tax deduction for contributions to MOST, and account earnings are tax-free as long as they're used to pay for college. The MOST plan began in 1999.

Morningstar considers expenses when it rates college savings plans, and it gave MOST a bronze rating last year.

The fee cut may not be enough to win a top-notch gold rating. The age-based portfolios in Illinois' gold-rated Bright Start plan, for example, have total expense ratios as low as  0.12%.

