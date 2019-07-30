Build-A-Bear Workshop has agreed to give David Kanen, a Florida investor who owns 9.6 percent of its stock, a seat on its board.
Kanen, a former A.G. Edwards & Sons broker who runs Kanen Wealth Management in Coral Springs, Fla., disclosed his ownership stake in March and said he would seek board representation.
At the time, he said he bought Build-A-Bear shares because they were undervalued. He also mentioned "strategic partnerships" and "potential business combinations" as things he might discuss with company management.
Build-A-Bear disclosed Monday that it had reached a "cooperation agreement" with Kanen. It includes a board seat, standstill and non-disparagement restrictions and up to $35,000 in expense reimbursements for Kanen.
Kanen's stake, for which he paid $7.6 million, makes him Build-A-Bear's largest investor.
Build-A-Bear also named another new director, former Kate Spade & Co. President George Carrara. The resignation of existing director Michael Shaffer created an opening, and Build-A-Bear expanded its board to eight members from seven.