Four Arch Grants companies get $100,000 follow-on grants

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Arch Grants has announced follow-on "growth grants" to four of its previous winners, all of which are raising money to expand.
The growth grants program, launched this year, is intended to help companies grow and add employees in St. Louis. For a decade, Arch Grants has been making one-time grants of $50,000 to promising startups that agree to stay in the St. Louis area for at least one year.
The organization made two growth grants in May and followed that Monday with the announcement of four more $100,000 grants. Each company must match the grant with at least $200,000 of other funding, and must agree to stay in St. Louis for two years.
The latest growth grant winners are Big Heart Tea, Native Pet, Rebundle and Swipesum.
Lisa Govro, founder and chief executive of Big Heart Tea, said the money would help the company attend more trade shows, hire sales staff and improve its website.
Daniel Schaefer, CEO and co-founder of Native Pet, said the pet nutrition company is raising a series A venture capital round and would use the money to add employees and invest in marketing.
Ciara Imani May, founder and CEO of Rebundle, said the hair-extensions company is looking for a bigger manufacturing facility.
Michael Seaman, co-founder and CEO of Swipesum, said the grant will fund software development and enable the payments technology company to add revenue-generating staff.
Arch Grants says its past grant recipients have created more than 2,300 jobs in the St. Louis area.
