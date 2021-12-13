Four Arch Grants companies get $100,000 follow-on grants

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arch Grants has announced follow-on "growth grants" to four of its previous winners, all of which are raising money to expand.

The growth grants program, launched this year, is intended to help companies grow and add employees in St. Louis. For a decade, Arch Grants has been making one-time grants of $50,000 to promising startups that agree to stay in the St. Louis area for at least one year.

The organization made two growth grants in May and followed that Monday with the announcement of four more $100,000 grants. Each company must match the grant with at least $200,000 of other funding, and must agree to stay in St. Louis for two years.

The latest growth grant winners are Big Heart Tea, Native Pet, Rebundle and Swipesum.