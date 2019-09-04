Savvy Coders, a coding bootcamp in St. Louis, has teamed with the United Auto Workers to offer free computer programming classes to members of minority groups, the unemployed and veterans.
Midwest Urban Strategies, a Milwaukee-based trade group for workforce development, is also backing the classes.
Elaine Queathem, founder and chief executive of Savvy Coders, said the next course starts Oct. 28. The company is hosting a networking event Sept. 10 and a preview Sept. 12 for anyone who wants to learn more.
Classes are limited to 15 people. Normal tuition for Savvy Coders' three-month course, which meets four nights a week, is $4,000.
Savvy Coders, founded in St. Louis in 2015, also offers programming classes in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee.