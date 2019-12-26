You are the owner of this article.
From supermarkets to mortgages to startups, 2019 was a busy year in St. Louis business
St. Louisans care a lot about their grocery stores and their houses.

The online number crunchers tell me my best-read column of 2019 was about how a pile of debt and lagging performance were hurting Save-A-Lot, whose owner had put the discount supermarket chain up for sale.

Also high on readers' radar was a column about how falling mortgage rates were leading to a boom in refinancing. I'm hopeful that it prompted a few St. Louisans to call their bankers and see whether they could save some money.

In terms of importance, however, my favorite column of the year was about a beleaguered hospital in Pilot Knob, Missouri. The Iron County Medical Center had come up with what it thought was a viable bankruptcy reorganization plan, but the federal government was playing hardball and trying to block the plan. Ironically, the federal program at issue was designed to keep rural hospitals open.

I also tried to raise awareness of some big-picture issues like Missouri's decades-long pattern of economic underperformance, while thinking small to put a spotlight on the region's successful entrepreneurs. Two of my favorites were Tim Boyd, who created Hidden Valley and then built a collection of 17 ski areas before selling them for $264 million, and Fady Hawatmeh, a St. Louis native who moved home to collect a $50,000 Arch Grant and build a software business.

Some of the columns of 2019 will need followups in 2020. The Save-A-Lot and Iron County Medical Center situations, for example, remain unresolved.

There's also a trade war going on, a stock market near record levels and an election campaign heating up. Plenty of stories big and small are just waiting to be told.

Dave Nicklaus' memorable stories of 2019

