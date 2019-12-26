From supermarkets to mortgages to startups, 2019 was a busy year in St. Louis business

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louisans care a lot about their grocery stores and their houses.

The online number crunchers tell me my best-read column of 2019 was about how a pile of debt and lagging performance were hurting Save-A-Lot, whose owner had put the discount supermarket chain up for sale.

Also high on readers' radar was a column about how falling mortgage rates were leading to a boom in refinancing. I'm hopeful that it prompted a few St. Louisans to call their bankers and see whether they could save some money.