PierianDx, a genomics software firm that was spun out of Washington University in 2014, has raised $27 million in capital to support its growth.

The St. Louis firm, based in the Central West End, offers software for precision medicine, in which genetic analysis is used to provide targeted therapies. PierianDx's founder and chairman, Rakesh Nagarajan, is also an adjunct associate professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University.

Chief Executive Michael Sanderson said in a statement that the funding would accelerate PierianDx's commercial expansion in the U.S. and globally. 

The Series B venture capital round was led by ATW Partners of New York and SJF Ventures of Durham, North Carolina. PierianDx had previously raised a total of $17 million, according to Crunchbase, including a $9.3 million Series A round in 2016.

