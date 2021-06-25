 Skip to main content
GiftAMeal raises $500,000 to fund geographic expansion
GiftAMeal employees

GiftAMeal founder Andrew Glantz, far left, joins other employees in volunteering at Operation Food Search in 2019.

 Photo courtesy of GiftAMeal

GiftAMeal, which turns diners' food photos into donations to food pantries, announced Thursday that it has raised $500,000 to fund expansion beyond St. Louis.

The funding includes a previously announced $100,000 grant from the Arch Grants organization. The company said the remaining $400,000 came from new and existing angel investors.

GiftAMeal, founded in 2015, encourages diners to use its app to post photos from 250 participating restaurants. When they do so, the company makes a donation to a charity such as Operation Food Search in St. Louis. Restaurants pay a monthly fee to participate in the marketing program.

Andrew Glantz, founder and chief executive, said in a statement that the money would allow GiftAMeal to expand into other markets, starting with Kansas City. He said the company will hire regional sales staff and fill a new chief growth officer position.

