Goedeker's increases IPO to $15 million

Appliance retailer Goedeker's has increased its planned initial public stock offering to $15 million and has settled a dispute with Goedeker family members who sold the business last year.

The Ballwin company, a leader in selling appliances online, said in April that it planned to raise $12.2 million in an IPO.

From the offering proceeds, $561,031 will go to pay down a debt the company owes to former owners Steve and Michael Goedeker.

The company had brought an arbitration case against the Goedekers, claiming that they owed it $809,000 for a working capital deficiency. That claim has been dropped as part of a settlement reached June 1, according to a revised registration statement filed Thursday.

The offering also will let Goedeker's pay off other debts and increase its working capital.