Goedeker's increases IPO to $15 million

Appliance retailer Goedeker's has increased its planned initial public stock offering to $15 million and has settled a dispute with Goedeker family members who sold the business last year.
The Ballwin company, a leader in selling appliances online, said in April that it planned to raise $12.2 million in an IPO.
From the offering proceeds, $561,031 will go to pay down a debt the company owes to former owners Steve and Michael Goedeker.
The company had brought an arbitration case against the Goedekers, claiming that they owed it $809,000 for a working capital deficiency. That claim has been dropped as part of a settlement reached June 1, according to a revised registration statement filed Thursday.
The offering also will let Goedeker's pay off other debts and increase its working capital.
Goedeker's does about 90% of its business online. Its Ballwin showroom has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company says its online sales have not been affected.
The company is projecting revenue of between $15.5 million and $16.2 million for the April-June quarter, which would be an increase of 35% or more from the same period last year.
The document also discloses that Goedeker's received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for $642,600 on April 9. The loan is forgivable if the company uses it for payroll and other qualifying expenses.
Goedeker's plans to sell 1 million shares for between $14 and $16 apiece. If demand is strong enough, its underwriter can exercise an option to bring the total offering size to $18.3 million.
The appliance company was founded in 1951 as a television repair shop in St. Louis. It has 92 employees.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.