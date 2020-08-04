Goedeker's raises $10 million in IPO

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Appliance retailer Goedeker's has raised $10 million in its initial public stock offering.

Its shares began trading Friday on the New York American Exchange under the symbol GOED. Underwriters have an option to boost the offering size to $11.5 million if they see enough demand.

Goedeker's had said in April that it wanted to raise $12.2 million, and a June filing increased the goal to $15 million.

Of the offering proceeds, $1.08 million will pay down a debt to former owners Steve and Michael Goedeker, who sold the company last year to 1847 Holdings of New York. More than $2 million will pay off other debt, leaving $5.4 million for working capital.

The shares fell 5% on Friday, bounced back to $9 on Monday, then fell 9% Tuesday to close at $8.20.