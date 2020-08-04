Goedeker's raises $10 million in IPO

Appliance retailer Goedeker's has raised $10 million in its initial public stock offering.
Its shares began trading Friday on the New York American Exchange under the symbol GOED. Underwriters have an option to boost the offering size to $11.5 million if they see enough demand.
Goedeker's had said in April that it wanted to raise $12.2 million, and a June filing increased the goal to $15 million.
Of the offering proceeds, $1.08 million will pay down a debt to former owners Steve and Michael Goedeker, who sold the company last year to 1847 Holdings of New York. More than $2 million will pay off other debt, leaving $5.4 million for working capital.
The shares fell 5% on Friday, bounced back to $9 on Monday, then fell 9% Tuesday to close at $8.20.
Goedeker's, founded in 1951 as a television repair shop in St. Louis, has an appliance and furniture showroom at its Ballwin headquarters but does 90% of its sales online.
Revenue fell 8% last year to $47.6 million, and the company lost $2.5 million in 2019. It also showed a sales decline in this year's first quarter, and lost money, but the company said sales picked up in the second quarter. It expects to report second-quarter revenue of between $14.9 million and $15.1 million, which would be an increase of at least 13% from a year earlier
Goedeker's has 67 employees. Its chief executive, Douglas Moore, was hired last year after running a home health care equipment company previously.
The most recent IPO of a St. Louis area company was BellRing Brands, which raised $480 million last October after being spun out of Post Holdings.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.