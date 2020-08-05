Groups challenge Edward Jones over bank application

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Edward Jones wants to own a bank, but two non-profit housing groups have a problem with the way the firm is going about it.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and the St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance have written letters to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. asking that Jones be considered a St. Louis-based lender for purposes of the Community Reinvestment Act.

That would mean regular questions from regulators about how much lending the new Edward Jones Bank does in the St. Louis area's low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

In its application to the FDIC, Jones said the bank would be chartered in Utah and would meet its CRA obligations in the Salt Lake City area.

The two non-profit groups say Salt Lake City is a "CRA hotspot," while St. Louis' low-income areas suffer from a shortage of capital.