Groups challenge Edward Jones over bank application

Edward Jones wants to own a bank, but two non-profit housing groups have a problem with the way the firm is going about it.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition and the St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance have written letters to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. asking that Jones be considered a St. Louis-based lender for purposes of the Community Reinvestment Act.
That would mean regular questions from regulators about how much lending the new Edward Jones Bank does in the St. Louis area's low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.
In its application to the FDIC, Jones said the bank would be chartered in Utah and would meet its CRA obligations in the Salt Lake City area.
The two non-profit groups say Salt Lake City is a "CRA hotspot," while St. Louis' low-income areas suffer from a shortage of capital.
"While we recognize that Edward Jones Bank will technically hold its deposits in an office in Salt Lake City, Edward Jones' real home is in St. Louis, where it keeps its headquarters and where it is a significant employer,” NCRC Chief Executive Jesse Van Tol said in a statement. “We support the efforts of the local groups in St. Louis that are working to promote economic opportunity in their communities."
Elisabeth Risch, co-chair of the St. Louis alliance, added: "To overcome the decades of systemic racism and redlining still felt in St. Louis, we need companies like Edward Jones to step up and invest in communities they already call home.”
Edward Jones representatives did not respond to a request for comment on the groups' letters.
