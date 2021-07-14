 Skip to main content
Harris-Stowe opens geospatial lab at T-Rex
Harris-Stowe State University announced Wednesday that it will operate a satellite location for geospatial technology at the T-Rex building downtown.

The new lab space will be part of a cooperation agreement between the university and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and will also be used to collaborate with corporations such as Maxar, a Colorado-based geospatial company that said this spring it would work with Harris-Stowe to recruit a diverse workforce.

Harris-Stowe's T-Rex office will be adjacent to the NGA's Moonshot Labs, a collaboration space that is also scheduled to open this summer.

Harris-Stowe isn't the first university to locate a geospatial program at T-Rex: The University of Missouri-St. Louis announced last year that it was opening a Geospatial Innovation Center inside the downtown technology incubator.

More than 100 St. Louis startups and other entrepreneurial-related organizations, such as venture capital firms, operate out of the Downtown T-REX innovation center, located at 911 Washington Ave. 

