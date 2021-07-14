Harris-Stowe opens geospatial lab at T-Rex

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Harris-Stowe State University announced Wednesday that it will operate a satellite location for geospatial technology at the T-Rex building downtown.

The new lab space will be part of a cooperation agreement between the university and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and will also be used to collaborate with corporations such as Maxar, a Colorado-based geospatial company that said this spring it would work with Harris-Stowe to recruit a diverse workforce.

Harris-Stowe's T-Rex office will be adjacent to the NGA's Moonshot Labs, a collaboration space that is also scheduled to open this summer.

Harris-Stowe isn't the first university to locate a geospatial program at T-Rex: The University of Missouri-St. Louis announced last year that it was opening a Geospatial Innovation Center inside the downtown technology incubator.

