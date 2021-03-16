Health care ratings site is among 6 Capital Innovators investments

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lucid Ratings, a St. Louis startup that offers an automatically verified ratings service for doctors, is among six companies accepted into this spring's Capital Innovators accelerator program.

Lucid was founded in 2019 by Ian Dorward, an associate professor of neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery at Washington University. In addition to allowing patients to rate their caregivers, and eliminating fake reviews, it provides doctors with reputation management services.

Each company chosen for the accelerator gets a $100,000 investment from Capital Innovators, plus 12 weeks of mentoring and business development. Capital Innovators says its 137 accelerator participants over the past decade have gone on to raise more than $400 million and have created more than 2,000 jobs.

The other five companies this spring are:

Rakr, a Toronto company that provides sensors to help farms become more energy efficient.

a Toronto company that provides sensors to help farms become more energy efficient. Root'd, of Manhattan Beach, California, which makes a drink mix containing vitamins, minerals and electrolytes.

of Manhattan Beach, California, which makes a drink mix containing vitamins, minerals and electrolytes. Stereotheque, a New York marketplace for hiring on-demand creative teams.

a New York marketplace for hiring on-demand creative teams. The Medical Consultant, of Springfield, Missouri, a platform for providing radiology second opinions and virtual consultations.

of Springfield, Missouri, a platform for providing radiology second opinions and virtual consultations. Tunedly, of Vancouver, British Columbia, an online recording studio and music publishing company.

