Health-care software startup TCare raises $3 million
TCare, a St. Louis startup with a software platform for family caregivers, has raised $3 million from investors led by SixThirty Ventures.

TCare's software uses predictive analytics to prevent caregiver burnout, and refers caregivers to resources in the community. Its clients include state governments and insurance companies, which save money when patients stay at home and delay going to a long-term care facility.

In addition to SixThirty, which is based in St. Louis, investors in TCare include Aflac Ventures of Columbus, Georgia; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota; Blu Ventures of Vienna, Virginia; Gener8tor of Madison, Wisconsin; Village Capital of Atlanta; and Connetic Ventures of Covington, Kentucky.

Ali Ahmadi, TCare's chief executive, said in a statement that the funding "further validates our business strategy and momentum during what has been a very tumultuous year for the healthcare industry."

TCare, with headquarters in midtown St. Louis, won a $50,000 Arch Grant last year.

