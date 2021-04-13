Heart hologram company SentiAR raises $5.1 million

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SentiAR, a St. Louis company that makes holographic imaging software for heart surgeons, has raised $5.1 million in a venture capital round it said was oversubscribed.
-
-
-
TechWald Holding, a health care company based in Milan, Italy, joined the Series A round as a strategic investor. Other investors include BioGenerator and Cultivation Capital, both based in St. Louis.
SentiAR said the money would help it advance its CommandEP system, which has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The system produces a three-dimensional image of a patient's heart to help surgeons guide their catheters.
SentiAR was founded in 2017 based on research by Washington University professors Jennifer Silva, a pediatric cardiologist, and Jonathan Silva, a biomedical engineer. The company won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2017.
David Nicklaus
