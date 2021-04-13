Heart hologram company SentiAR raises $5.1 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SentiAR, a St. Louis company that makes holographic imaging software for heart surgeons, has raised $5.1 million in a venture capital round it said was oversubscribed.

TechWald Holding, a health care company based in Milan, Italy, joined the Series A round as a strategic investor. Other investors include BioGenerator and Cultivation Capital, both based in St. Louis.

SentiAR said the money would help it advance its CommandEP system, which has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The system produces a three-dimensional image of a patient's heart to help surgeons guide their catheters.

SentiAR was founded in 2017 based on research by Washington University professors Jennifer Silva, a pediatric cardiologist, and Jonathan Silva, a biomedical engineer. The company won a $50,000 Arch Grant in 2017.

