Housing prices in St. Louis were up 6.8% before pandemic hit
Housing prices in St. Louis were up 6.8% before pandemic hit

Realtors step up digital presentation under coronavirus constraints

Dawn Griffin, a realtor with Circa Properties, sets up a carefully-placed 3D camera on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in a home in St. Louis' Tower Grove neighborhood. Griffin is scanning the interior to create a 360-degree walk-through tour of each room, individual photographs and a detailed dollhouse view of each floor. In the age of the novel coronavirus pandemic, real-estate agents are relying more heavily on 3D photos and hi-tech imagery to sell houses. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The St. Louis housing market was heating up before the coronavirus pandemic hit, a federal price index shows.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency says house prices in metro St. Louis rose 2% in the first quarter, putting them 6.8% above where they were a year earlier. The figures are from a seasonally adjusted index that relies on house-purchase data.

The report shows prices rising faster in St. Louis than in the nation as a whole. Nationally, houses appreciated 1.7% in the first quarter and 5.7% in the past year.

The FHFA cautioned that the data don't yet reflect the pandemic's effects. Real-estate agents in St. Louis report that that the number of homes for sale has dropped sharply since mid-March.

St. Louis housing prices have now risen for 20 straight quarters and are up 43% since they bottomed out in 2011.

The St. Louis index also is 20% higher than it was in 2007, before a severe recession caused housing prices to crash. The index does not take inflation into account, however; on an inflation-adjusted basis, prices here remain 5.5% below their 2007 level.

The nation's 100 largest metro areas all showed year-over-year increases in house prices. Boise, Idaho, had the hottest market, with a 13.1% gain, and Kenosha, Wisconsin brought up the rear at 0.4%.

