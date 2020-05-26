Housing prices in St. Louis were up 6.8% before pandemic hit

The St. Louis housing market was heating up before the coronavirus pandemic hit, a federal price index shows.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency says house prices in metro St. Louis rose 2% in the first quarter, putting them 6.8% above where they were a year earlier. The figures are from a seasonally adjusted index that relies on house-purchase data.
The report shows prices rising faster in St. Louis than in the nation as a whole. Nationally, houses appreciated 1.7% in the first quarter and 5.7% in the past year.
The FHFA cautioned that the data don't yet reflect the pandemic's effects. Real-estate agents in St. Louis report that that the number of homes for sale has dropped sharply since mid-March.
St. Louis housing prices have now risen for 20 straight quarters and are up 43% since they bottomed out in 2011.
The St. Louis index also is 20% higher than it was in 2007, before a severe recession caused housing prices to crash. The index does not take inflation into account, however; on an inflation-adjusted basis, prices here remain 5.5% below their 2007 level.
The nation's 100 largest metro areas all showed year-over-year increases in house prices. Boise, Idaho, had the hottest market, with a 13.1% gain, and Kenosha, Wisconsin brought up the rear at 0.4%.
