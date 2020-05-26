Housing prices in St. Louis were up 6.8% before pandemic hit

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis housing market was heating up before the coronavirus pandemic hit, a federal price index shows.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency says house prices in metro St. Louis rose 2% in the first quarter, putting them 6.8% above where they were a year earlier. The figures are from a seasonally adjusted index that relies on house-purchase data.

The report shows prices rising faster in St. Louis than in the nation as a whole. Nationally, houses appreciated 1.7% in the first quarter and 5.7% in the past year.

The FHFA cautioned that the data don't yet reflect the pandemic's effects. Real-estate agents in St. Louis report that that the number of homes for sale has dropped sharply since mid-March.

St. Louis housing prices have now risen for 20 straight quarters and are up 43% since they bottomed out in 2011.