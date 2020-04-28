Huttig CEO takes temporary 20% salary cut

Huttig Building Products Chief Executive Jon Vrabely has joined the list of St. Louis CEOs taking a temporary pay cut.
The company disclosed Monday that base salaries have been reduced by 20% for Vrabely and two other top executives. Vrabely's annual salary will now be $480,000, down from $600,000 previously. Huttig's board members are also reducing their cash compensation by 20%, and some other employees' pay has been cut between 5% and 20%.
Huttig said the temporary pay cuts are "part of the company’s cost reduction response to the current COVID-19 global pandemic." The company said it has also adjusted the size of its workforce and eliminated non-essential expenses.
Last year, Vrabely's salary was three-quarters of his $771,177 in total compensation.
Huttig is a building products distributor based in Town and Country. It also disclosed Monday that it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq because its shares, down 40% this year, are trading under $1. The company has until Dec. 27 to get the shares back above $1.
At least five other St. Louis-area CEOs have taken pay cuts as their companies deal with the pandemic's economic effects.
