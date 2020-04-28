You are the owner of this article.
Huttig CEO takes temporary 20% salary cut
CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

Huttig Building Products Chief Executive Jon Vrabely has joined the list of St. Louis CEOs taking a temporary pay cut.

The company disclosed Monday that base salaries have been reduced by 20% for Vrabely and two other top executives. Vrabely's annual salary will now be $480,000, down from $600,000 previously. Huttig's board members are also reducing their cash compensation by 20%, and some other employees' pay has been cut between 5% and 20%.

Huttig said the temporary pay cuts are "part of the company’s cost reduction response to the current COVID-19 global pandemic." The company said it has also adjusted the size of its workforce and eliminated non-essential expenses.

Last year, Vrabely's salary was three-quarters of his $771,177 in total compensation.

Huttig is a building products distributor based in Town and Country. It also disclosed Monday that it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq because its shares, down 40% this year, are trading under $1. The company has until Dec. 27 to get the shares back above $1.

At least five other St. Louis-area CEOs have taken pay cuts as their companies deal with the pandemic's economic effects.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

Jon Vrabely, president and chief executive of Huttig Building Products Inc.

