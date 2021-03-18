 Skip to main content
Huttig CEO's pay doubles to $1.8 million
Huttig CEO's pay doubles to $1.8 million

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

Huttig Building Products cut chief executive Jon Vrabely's salarywhen the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but a series of bonuses more than doubled Vrabely's total pay for 2020.

His total compensation was $1.8 million, according to a proxy statement filed this week, up from $771,177 in 2019.

Vrabely and other executives took a 20% salary cut from April 27 until the end of the year, leaving his base pay for 2020 at $540,050.

He received a total of $1.19 million in bonuses: $998,159 under the annual bonus plan, and $191,666 from long-term incentive plans.

Vrabely's pay also included $92,625 in stock and perquisites such as life insurance and a company car.

Huttig, a building products distributor based in Town and Country, reduced its net loss to $900,000 last year from $21.3 million the year before, and its share price jumped 138%.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

Jon Vrabely, chief executive of Huttig Building Products

