Huttig CEO's pay doubles to $1.8 million

Huttig Building Products cut chief executive Jon Vrabely's salarywhen the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but a series of bonuses more than doubled Vrabely's total pay for 2020.

His total compensation was $1.8 million, according to a proxy statement filed this week, up from $771,177 in 2019.

Vrabely and other executives took a 20% salary cut from April 27 until the end of the year, leaving his base pay for 2020 at $540,050.

He received a total of $1.19 million in bonuses: $998,159 under the annual bonus plan, and $191,666 from long-term incentive plans.

Vrabely's pay also included $92,625 in stock and perquisites such as life insurance and a company car.