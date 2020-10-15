Huttig suitor increases takeover bid to $107.6 million

A Connecticut investment firm trying to acquire Huttig Building Products has boosted its offer by 45% to $107.6 million.
Huttig, a construction-products distributor based in Town and Country, got an offer of $2.75 a share, or $73.9 million, in August from Mill Road Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut. Mill Road, which already owns 8.1% of Huttig's shares, argued that Huttig would be better off in private hands than as a micro-cap, or very small, public company.
On Wednesday, Mill Road director Justin Jacobs sent a letter to Huttig's board raising the bid to $4 a share in cash. That's 142% above where Huttig shares were trading on Aug. 6, before the first proposal was made.
In early trading Thursday, Huttig shares were up 38% to $3.34.
Jacobs said Mill Road has "ample equity capital to complete the transaction" and is "highly confident in our ability to raise an appropriate amount of debt financing."
Huttig, once known as Huttig Sash & Door, was founded in St. Louis in 1885.
