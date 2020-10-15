Huttig suitor increases takeover bid to $107.6 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Connecticut investment firm trying to acquire Huttig Building Products has boosted its offer by 45% to $107.6 million.

Huttig, a construction-products distributor based in Town and Country, got an offer of $2.75 a share, or $73.9 million, in August from Mill Road Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut. Mill Road, which already owns 8.1% of Huttig's shares, argued that Huttig would be better off in private hands than as a micro-cap, or very small, public company.

On Wednesday, Mill Road director Justin Jacobs sent a letter to Huttig's board raising the bid to $4 a share in cash. That's 142% above where Huttig shares were trading on Aug. 6, before the first proposal was made.

In early trading Thursday, Huttig shares were up 38% to $3.34.