Indian geospatial company picks St. Louis for North American HQ

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Geospatial World, a media and consulting firm based in India, is opening its U.S. headquarters in St. Louis.

Sanjay Kumar, founder and chief executive, said the firm used to have an office in Washington, D.C., but he liked St. Louis' central location and was impressed by the geospatial industry's growth here. "We realize there's an opportunity to be part of this growth, and of developing a geospatial hub and geospatial ecosystem," he said in an interview last week.

Geospatial World's office will be in the Globe building downtown and will be led by Aaron Addison, who recently joined the firm as vice president for the Americas. Addison, a former director of data services at Washington University, also is executive director of the University Consortium for Geographic Information Science.

Kumar said he expected the St. Louis office to have between five and 10 employees within a year.

Several other geospatial firms have opened offices in the Globe building, which recently signed a lease with Westway Services Group for a secure space called a SCIF, or sensitive compartmented information facility.

