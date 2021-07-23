 Skip to main content
Infrastructure supplier Core & Main raises $698 million in IPO
0 comments

Infrastructure supplier Core & Main raises $698 million in IPO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Core&Main employees

Photo provided by Core & Main

Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights, priced its initial public offering Thursday night at $20 a share, meaning the company will raise almost $698 million. 

The offering was priced at the low end of the expected range. In a filing last week, Core & Main said it planned to sell 34.88 million shares for between $20 and $23 apiece.

The pricing gives Core & Main a market capitalization of $6.5 billion. Its shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CNM.

Core & Main is a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products. It had been owned by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which will continue to own nearly 80% of the voting shares.

Core & Main has about 3,700 employees and 285 locations nationwide. Clayton Dubilier & Rice bought the company in 2017 from HD Supply Holdings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Antitrust bills target Big Tech

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports