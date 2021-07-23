Infrastructure supplier Core & Main raises $698 million in IPO

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Core & Main, based in Maryland Heights, priced its initial public offering Thursday night at $20 a share, meaning the company will raise almost $698 million.

The offering was priced at the low end of the expected range. In a filing last week, Core & Main said it planned to sell 34.88 million shares for between $20 and $23 apiece.

The pricing gives Core & Main a market capitalization of $6.5 billion. Its shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CNM.

Core & Main is a distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products. It had been owned by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, which will continue to own nearly 80% of the voting shares.

Core & Main has about 3,700 employees and 285 locations nationwide. Clayton Dubilier & Rice bought the company in 2017 from HD Supply Holdings.

