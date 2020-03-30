InvestMidwest goes virtual, combines with Michigan venture capital event

InvestMidwest, an annual Missouri showcase for companies raising venture capital, is converting to an virtual format this year in combination with a similar event in Michigan.
This year's InvestMidwest had been scheduled for April 22-23 in St. Louis' Cortex district. Instead, organizer Phyllis Ellison said in an email, it will be an online event on May 5 and will be combined with Midwest Growth Capital Symposium, which had been scheduled for May 12 and 13 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Registration for the online event is open at investmidwestforum.com.
The combined event will feature more than 70 companies in the health care, technology, agriculture and energy sectors, up from the 30 to 45 firms usually presented at InvestMidwest. The event will include 30 to 40 companies that use technology from Big Ten universities and will serve as a Demo Day for 12 companies in the portfolio of Capital Innovators, a St. Louis accelerator fund.
The Midwest Growth Capital Symposium, founded in 1980, is sponsored by the University of Michigan's Ross Business School. InvestMidwest, launched in 2000, has occurred in St. Louis during even-numbered years and Kansas City in odd-numbered years. Next year's event, however, will return to St. Louis on April 21 and 22, 2021.
